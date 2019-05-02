Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wed in Surprise Las Vegas Ceremony

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are officially hitched!

The couple held a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, after they each appeared at the Billboard Music Awards.

The event was held at an unidentified cheesy Vegas venue, complete with a master of ceremonies dressed as Elvis Presley. Country music stars Dan + Shay provided music for the ceremony, performing their song “Speechless” as Turner walked down the isle. After they said their “I dos,” the Presley impersonator sang “Viva Las Vegas” as they couple danced around in joy.

The wedding was leaked by electronic music producer Diplo, who chronicled the late night nuptials in his Instagram Story. The Major Lazer member even live streamed the couple’s vows.

As shown in the clips, Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin appear to be his groomsmen. Diplo also appears to DJ a bit, as is evidenced by Joe’s own video from the venue. In addition to Dan + Shay and Diplo, R&B singer Khalid and Turner’s X-Men franchise co-star Tye Sheridan can also be seen in the audience.

Aside from Joe’s video of Diplo, the newlyweds have not posted anything about the ceremony on social media. No other details about the wedding have been released as of press time.

Aside from its sudden nature, it is somewhat surprising that the couple tied the knot now based on Turner’s previous statements. In an April 2018 Marie Claire interview, the actress, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, made it clear she was in no rush to wed.

“I’m still like, Holy s—! I’m engaged,” she said. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”