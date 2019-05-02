‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Still Planning Paris Wedding Following Vegas Elopement

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are still planning to have a big wedding bash in Paris, even after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas following Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot at an unidentified Las Vegas venue, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator as master of ceremonies. Country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” while Turner walked down the aisle. The Presley impersonator also sang “Viva Las Vegas” after the couple exchanged vows and danced.

Social media videos appear to show Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin as his groomsmen, while DJ Diplo performed. R&B singer Khalid and Turner’s X-Men franchise co-star Tye Sheridan were also in the audience. Diplo also live-streamed the event on his Instagram Story.

ET confirmed the wedding was official, obtaining a copy of their marriage license, signed on Wednesday.

Turner and Jonas appeared at the Billboard Music Awards together on the red carpet, as Jonas performed onstage with his brothers. The trio performed a medley of “Jealous,” “Cake By The Ocean” and their new single “Sucker.”

One possible reason for the ceremony in Paris could be so Turner’s friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams could still be her maid of honor. During the show’s final season premiere in New York, Turner told Entertainment Tonight her on-screen sister would play a big part in her wedding.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner joked in early April. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Jonas also attended the GOT premiere, and said it was really important to have him by her side.

“It means so much to have him here, it’s just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on,” she said. “So, it’s good. I’m so happy that he’s here.”

Turner plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, which is now in its final season on HBO. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. She also stars in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which opens on June 7.

As for Jonas, he and his brothers are releasing Happiness Begins, their first studio album since 2009, on June 7.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images