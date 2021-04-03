Gabrielle Union Reveals Why Her and Dwyane Wade’s Kids Want Her to Stay Home

✖

Gabrielle Union just provided some insight into her family dynamic. She revealed that her and Dwyane Wade's children previously said that she needs to stay home instead of working. Their reasoning at the time was that the former NBA star "was rich."

Union revealed the information during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's The goop Podcast. She explained that the children — daughter Zaya, 13, son Zaire, 19, and Wade's nephew Dahveon Morris, 19 — had done some research about NBA salaries. They determined that Union should not work. The children felt a sense of relief when the couple exchanged wedding vows after six years of dating, but they still wanted her to remain at home.

"They had gotten into this stage as pre-teens where they just wanted us to be like other families," Union said during the podcast. "They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work — I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because 'Dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else.'"

As Union continued to explain to Paltrow, the kids reacted to the marriage by saying, "'Ah we're a normal family!" However, this sense of relief was short-lived. "'Wait. You're leaving. And dad's still rich, so what's happening here?'" Union added.

A star of several films, Union has remained busy throughout her life. She starred in Think Like a Man, Bad Boys II, Bring it On, and Cadillac Records among other films. Additionally, Union joined Jessica Alba for the Bad Boys spin-off series, L.A.'s Finest, which lasted two seasons before being canceled.

Union also has several projects in the works. She will be part of the upcoming comedy White Dave, as well as the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. These projects will keep her away from home at times, but Union explained to her children that there is a good reason.

"'Sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am. It doesn't mean I love you any less or I don't want the job or I don't love being your stepmother,'" Union told the children. "'I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honor, always.' And we just move that way."