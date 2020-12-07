'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Shares First Photo of Fiancee Molly Hurwitz

✖

A little more than a week after announcing that he is engaged, Matthew Perry has shared the first picture of his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz. The Friends alum shared the picture on Saturday, revealing that he had recruited the help of his love to promote his limited-edition Friends apparel line for COVID-19 relief.

Shared to Instagram, where he boasts 7.3 million followers, the image showed Hurwitz, 29, lifting her hair up and staring into the camera. She wears a shirt reading, "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?" which is a reference to Perry's onscreen counterpart Chandler Bing's famous catch phrase. Perry captioned the post, "you don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free."

Perry shared the photo of Hurwitz to help promote his new line of apparel, which has a goal of raising proceeds for the World Health Organization's coronavirus relief efforts. The actor had announced the line on Friday, writing, "What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts."

In the post, the actor had shared a photo of himself holding a banana up to his ear and wearing a white T-shirt bearing the same slogan as the one Hurwitz sported Sunday, though Perry's shirt also had images of Bing doing his trademark silly wedding guest dance. Hurwitz mimicked the pose in another Instagram post Perry shared later on Sunday, which marked the second image he has shared of his fiancée. In the photo, the 29-year-old wore a black hat reading, "what is this, a baseball cap?" Perry, meanwhile, had quipped in the caption, "Hats?!? Banana still not included."

The back-to-back posts came just days after Perry got down on one knee and popped the question. Announcing their engagement to PEOPLE, the actor joked, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Perry and Hurwitz, a literary manager, began dating in 2018, with Hurwitz having marked Valentine's Day this year with a sweet message in which she wrote, "second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite."