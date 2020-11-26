'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

✖

Friends alum Matthew Perry is officially engaged! The former NBC star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz in an announcement shared Thursday, revealing how he "decided to get engaged," according to PEOPLE. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry and Hurwitz have a 22-year age gap, with Perry being 51 and Hurwitz 29. The literary manager shared a sweet post of her own on Valentine's Day about her man: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," seemingly referring to the fact that Perry had just joined Instagram. "HVD to my favorite."

The two spent the holidays together last year — something Hurwitz seemed to really enjoy not only because she was with her boyfriend but also because they could get a Christmas tree. She announced she could not have a Christmas tree per her parents' custody agreement, so she took a photo of the two with a tree. "According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree..." she wrote as a caption. "Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeee!!!"

The two were first seen out together in December 2019 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. However, this year, it was reported that the couple had gone their separate ways and that Perry had dove into online dating. According to Us Weekly, one source confirmed that he "is back on" the dating app Raya and is "messaging girls and getting back into online dating again." However, he deleted it again when they got back together.

Naturally, people wondered if his fiancé was in it for fame, but an insider clearly stated that she wasn't. "[Molly is] telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she's been getting from their relationship. The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry." In February, the insider added, "His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance. Molly prefers nights in his private cinema, watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out."

Sources close to the couple also say that she's been a positive influence on him since he's had trouble with addiction in his past. "She brought him to a place where he's positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He's got a spring in his step that wasn't there before."