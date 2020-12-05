✖

While the Friends reunion keeps getting delayed, star Matthew Perry is raising proceeds for the World Health Organization's coronavirus relief efforts. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, revealed a slate of fun Friends-inspired T-shirts, with the proceeds going to the WHO. Each shirt features the phrase, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt" with drawings of Chandler dancing. The shirts will only be available for two weeks.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection," Perry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself wearing the shirt and using a banana as a telephone. "Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included." The t-shirts are each available for $26.99, and the sweatshirts are $44.99. Perry is also selling mugs with the phrase and a baseball cap that reads, "What is this, a baseball cap?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Perry, 51, made headlines last month when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29. “I decided to get engaged," Perry told PEOPLE. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Perry and Hurwitz dated for at least two years, as she wrote on Valentine's Day that it was his "second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer."

Perry and the other Friends stars were supposed to take part in a reunion special earlier this year to help launch HBO Max. However, the special was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Nov. 12, Perry said the reunion was being pushed back again. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The special is not going to be a new episode, but instead a filmed meeting of the cast, including Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox. It was previously reported that they would be paid between $3 to $4 million each to appear in the special, which will be filmed at the same studio where the series was made. Sources told Variety back in April that WarnerMedia is not considering filming a virtual reunion.

Aniston told Deadline the special is "going to be super" and said the delay gave them "more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been." She assured fans the special will still happen. "Look, we're not going anywhere," Aniston said. "You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."