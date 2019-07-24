‘Friday Night Lights’ Alum Adrianne Palicki Files for Divorce After 2-Month Marriage to ‘Orville’ Co-Star Scott Grimes

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are ending their marriage just months after tying the knot. Two months after saying “I do,” Palicki, 36, filed for divorce from her Orville co-star, 48, The Blast reports. Court documents obtained by the outlet detail that the actress filed papers on Monday in Los Angeles.

The couple just stepped out together to attend San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. The outing marked a year since the couple first went public at last year’s Comic-Con, according to Extra.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actors have co-starred on Seth MacFarlane‘s sci-fi dramedy series The Orville in their respective roles of Commander Kelly Grayson and Lieutenant Gordon Malloy since 2017.

The two announced in January that they were engaged. “So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou,” Palicki captioned a black-and-white photo of the two of them embracing.

Four months later, they married in Austin, Texas, in front of their family and friends on May 19.

Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words. These beautiful photos are by @leahmusephoto. pic.twitter.com/m2XI5OKyIk — Adrianne Palicki (@AdriannePalicki) May 21, 2019

“Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made [the] trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words,” the Friday Night Lights alum tweeted alongside two photos from their special day.

The divorce will be Palicki’s first and Grimes’ third. Prior to their relationship, Palicki was engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell, who she met on the set of John Wick in 2014. But by February 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight that she had called it off.

“No longer engaged,” she told the outlet at the time. “Things happen. I called off the wedding in 2015. There were some major issues in our relationship that I ignored.”

“I realized only a couple months before the wedding that sometimes people aren’t meant to be together and it’s OK to walk away,” she added.

Grimes was previously married to Dawn Bailey, whom he married in 1997 and shares a son and a daughter with, and Megan Moore from 2011 to 2017.