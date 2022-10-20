'Friday Night Lights' Actor Ties the Knot

Wedding bells were ringing for Friday Night Lights actor Jeremy Sumpter his fiancée Elizabeth Treadway. Just two months after the couple became engaged, Sumpter and Treadway married in a romantic ceremony in in Columbia, Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the actor gave fans a first-glimpse of their stunning nuptials on social media.

Days after the couple said "I do," Sumpter took to Instagram to share a few first-looks at the big day, including the special moment when he saw Treadway in her wedding dress for the very first time. Just prior to exchanging vows, Treadway stepped out in a stunning strapless, lace-adorned gown that featured a sweetheart neckline. She completed her wedding day look with a long veil and. Reflecting on the moment he first saw his bride on their wedding day, Sumpter wrote, "the first time I got to see [the bride] and as you can tell in my face... I was looking at the most beautiful thing I've ever laid my eyes on!"

The couple said "I do" at Antrim Celebrations, recruiting wedding planners/designers Margot and Tricia of Clemmie Grace Designs to help them create a wedding "where family and friends could gather and celebrate, reminisce and look forward." After exchanging vow, the couple celebrated their matrimony with family and friends in an outdoor reception, with Treadway getting her wish to "dance on the grass, barefoot, under the stars." The couple also had karaoke in the barn, a nod to how the couple first met at a karaoke bar. Of their big day, Sumpter told PEOPLE it was the "best day ever," adding, "I got to marry the love of my life with all of my closest friends and family there to watch. It was absolutely perfect!" Treadway called it "the best day of my life."

The Oct. 1 nuptials came after the couple announced their engagement on Aug. 2. At the time, the actor shared a photo of himself and Treadway on Instagram, revealing, "Yup... it's happening." The caption was accompanied by a diamond ring emoji.

Sumpter is best known for his portrayal of J.D. McCoy, the son of Joe McCoy and Katie McCoy and the quarterback for the Dillon Panthers, on Friday Night Lights. He joined the hit series in 2008 and remained on the show until its finale in 2011. Sumpter is also known for role as Peter Pan in 2003's first live-action version of the story. His other credits include Clubhouse, Stitchers, and Stakeout, among many others. He is next set to appear in the film F U Big Pharma, which he is currently filming in Chicago before he and his new bride head off on their honeymoon.