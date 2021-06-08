Frank Sinatra's Former Manager Speaks out Following Rumors He Secretly Fathered Ronan Farrow

✖

Frank Sinatra's close friend and former manager has spoken out against those longstanding rumors that the legendary singer secretly fathered journalist Ronan Farrow. Although Woody Allen is named as Farrow's father, Sinatra and his mother, Mia Farrow, were previously married and many believe they may have had an affair following their split. The rumors have been tossed around for years, and while Farrow herself said Sinatra "possibly" fathered her son, Sinatra's friend, Tony Oppedisano, dubbed the speculation "absurd" in his new book Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours.

Although the Sinatra and Mia ended their marriage in 1968, Oppedisano acknowledged in his book, excerpts of which were shared with PEOPLE, that the two continued their friendship for years longer, even revealing that in 1992, he arranged for a secret meet-up between the pair at New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel. At the time, Mia "was beginning to have problems" in her relationship with Allen and was looking for some comfort and it was like two old friends catching up. She was devastated and he was there to support her." Regardless of this, though, Oppedisano cast doubt on those rumors that Sinatra is Farrow's child.

In his book, Oppedisano noted that Sinatra's health issues would have made it difficult, as he "had to wear a colostomy bag until he fully recovered" from diverticulitis surgery in late 1986. Oppedisano wrote that he also cross-checked Sinatra's 1987 schedule, suggesting that he would have been too busy at the time, making it virtually impossible for him to be Farrow's father.

"There are only two ways Frank could have fathered Ronan, both absurd," he wrote. "Either Mia made a secret trip to shack up with Frank in his California home with [fourth wife] Barbara present, or Frank, wearing his always romantic colostomy bag, made a quick trip to Connecticut between his Atlantic City performances… If Ronan had been Frank's son, Frank would have acknowledged him."

As for what Ronan think of those longstanding rumors, he told Vulture in 2013 that they're "hilarious." Speaking to the outlet at the time, he acknowledged that the "story has been out there for years," adding, "I appreciate how hilarious it is. I mean, it's a ridiculous situation." He said that he is "pretty unfazed by it in substance, because it's been out there both publicly and privately for so long. You know, I have a relationship that I'm very happy with, you know, with all parties involved."