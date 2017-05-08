Former ‘Real Housewife’ Joanna Krupa and Husband Romain Zago Split After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 20, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have called it quits.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and her husband of less than four years have been separated since December.

A source told E! News, “They just grew apart.”

The insider says the two have remained friends and Krupa continues to split her time between Los Angeles and Miami.

Krupa and Zago tied the knot in June 2013 after several years of dating during a “million dollar princess ceremony” in California.

Prior to their wedding, the two called off their engagement after a major argument. “We got in a huge fight, and I just pretty much got fed up with it,” the 38-year-old model told In Touch at the time. “He loves me to death, he wants to be with me, but there’s something that’s holding him from committing 100 percent.”

They used to frequently appear on each other’s social media pages, but neither has posted a photo together since the new year.

Despite her break-up, Krupa tweeted just days ago, “A positive attitude is the key to happiness.”

