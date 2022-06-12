Former Bravo Star Marries Comedian in Stunning Beach Wedding

✖

Congratulations are in order for former Summer House star Hannah Berner and her partner, Des Bishop. In mid-May, Bravo alum and the Irish-American comedian wed in a gorgeous ceremony held in the Hamptons. Us Weekly reported that they exchanged vows over a year after they became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Berner and Bishop got married on Friday, May 13. The pair had a stunning location for their nuptials, as they exchanged vows on the beach at the Hamptons. Both the reality star and the comedian shared numerous photos from the occasion, which saw Berner's former Summer House co-stars Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller in attendance.

As previously mentioned, their wedding came a year after Bishop popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2021. The couple shared the news by showing off her new bling via Instagram. Alongside their engagement photos, Berner joked, "Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop." As for Bishop, he shared the news and wrote, "When you know, you know. Laughs for life."

Fans will recall that the beginning of Berner and Bishop's relationship played out during Season 5 of Summer House. Although, at the time, Berner wasn't exactly getting along with some of her former housemates (she left the program after Season 5). She told Us Weekly in February 2021 that Bishop did not meet her "at an easy time." The former Bravo personality added, "I was in the house, so he's definitely seen a lot of sides to me. It wasn't the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you'll get to see that play out on the show." Throughout their relationship, the pair have also had to field criticism from those who have commented on their 15-year age difference. But, for Berner, their relationship simply comes down to the fact that they are able to connect on a deeper level.

"People are like, 'Oh, my God, he's so much older,' … Dating guys in their 30s, I've experienced a lot of them have squirrel brains," she told Us Weekly. "I've never dated a guy in his 40s [before] but he's someone who is so wise. He's been through so much. He's had previous girlfriends who have trained him in a lot of ways that I don't have to, and he has a confidence in himself that I think really makes it easy for me to feel like I can be anything I want to be. And he's so supportive while also inspiring me with his own career."