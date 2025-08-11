Former ‘Big Brother’ Player Weds Major Athlete

Haleigh Broucher is feeling the Thunder.

On Sunday, the former Big Brother contestant married current Oklahoma City Thunder guard and recent NBA champion Alex Caruso. The two revealed the news in an Instagram story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Congratulations to newly weds Alex & Haleigh Caruso 💍❤️



Two rings in two months 👏



(via @AyoDos_11) pic.twitter.com/t1hCLxKmtY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2025

Broucher appeared on season 20 of Big Brother, and was the show’s youngest Houseguest. She placed seventh on the series.

Many of Caruso’s teammates from OKC’s championship-winning team were seen at the wedding, which happened Saturday night.

the Thunder posted up at Alex Caruso’s wedding ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oXsMOr6QRo — 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙 🇦🇺 (@SkyedOKC) August 10, 2025

The couple first announced their engagement last summer in an Instagram post.

It’s been nothing short of an incredible year for Caruso. He began his first season with the Thunder in June 2024 after being traded by the struggling Chicago Bulls, got engaged in August, became one of OKC’s best players off the bench, won a second championship ring after the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game NBA Finals series, then got married a few months after. May we all be as lucky in the future.