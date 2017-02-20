One Country Star Knew Thomas Rhett’s Big Baby News Before He Did

Surround yourself with people that inspire you ✅ #TheVogueTripTravel #Uganda #Africa #147millionorphans #love1 #TheVogueTrip #147uganda A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@thevoguetrip) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

The country star best friend love went deep with this secret! Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard are besties, but Hubbard knew something he had to keep a secret from Rhett – that they almost had future little besties at the same time.

According to PEOPLE, while Rhett and his wife were on a seven-day safari in Africa, he took a trip to the gym and his wife, Lauren Akins stayed back with Hubbard and his wife, Hayley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Country Star Announces He’s Going to be a Dad – Twice!

“We were in Tanzania on a seven-day safari with Tyler and his wife, Hayley. And I was literally the last person to find out in our group!” Thomas Rhett, 26, tells PEOPLE.

“We were in the middle of the Serengeti and Lauren was feeling sick, and I was like, ‘Maybe you should get a pregnancy test?’ And she was like, ‘Where am I going to find a pregnancy test in the middle of the wilderness?’ “

Hubbard’s wife also felt the need to take a pregnancy test, so the two took them together.

Akins said she took the test even though she was 100 percent sure she wasn’t pregnant.

“I wasn’t trying to be insensitive to my husband by doing the test without him — I was so sure I wasn’t pregnant,” Akins said. “When you’re there, you are supposed to keep a buddy with you at all times because you are in the wild. So me and Hayley were together and I was sure I was not pregnant.”

Though Hubbard’s wife ended up not being pregnant, he hollered to Akins that they were pregnant, a joke that made Akins reveal the truth about her test – it was positive!

“I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, Lauren, I was just kidding,’ so we all celebrated — Lauren, Hayley and I really quickly — and then we ran to the gym to tell Thomas Rhett,” Hubbard said.

“I went to the gym and I was running on the treadmill, and the next thing I know, Lauren, Tyler and Hayley walk in the gym and they were like, ‘You’re gonna be a dad!’ ” Rhett recalls. “And I was like, ‘Tyler, how do you know that?’ “

For the best friends and country singers, it couldn’t have been any better. Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

Related:

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Ring in the New Year With a Sweet Kiss

Watch: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

Watch: Ashton Kutcher Duets With Thomas Rhett at the Singer’s Iowa City Concert