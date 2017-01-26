‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Address Nasty Tabloid Rumors

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Tarek and Christina El Moussa continue to “respect” each other as they co-parent their children following their split, E! News reports.

Since first separating in December, the HGTV Flip or Flop stars’ relationship has spread like wildfire across tabloid headlines. The couple shares two children, 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 1-year-old son, Brayden. Tarek officially filed the divorce papers earlier this month and asked for spousal support from Christina.

“They have nothing but respect for each other,” a source told E! News. “They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other’s lives forever.”

Life & Style magazine reported on Wednesday that during their show’s filming, Tarek joked to Christina, “Shut up woman, or I’ll rape you.” The report also stated he showed “erratic, ugly behavior and wild mood swings” for years.

The source denied the reports though and said everything was fine on the Flip or Flop set.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses,” Tarek said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, In Touch magazine reported Tarek was grabby and verbally abusive to Christina, calling her a “whore” on set.

Christina has not yet spoken out about the reports.

