‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Not Engaged to Boyfriend Ant Anstead Despite Celebratory Photo

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is not engaged to her boyfriend Ant Anstead, despite a recent celebratory photo that implied otherwise.

The photo in question appeared on Anstead’s Instagram account over the weekend, and featured the couple enjoying a delicious dessert together.

“Celebrating something special tonight with some steak and wine….aaaaannndddd….this epic cinnamon/caramel/ice cream/cholesterol on a plate desert #blessed x x,” he captioned the photo.

Fans quickly began to speculate about the meaning behind the caption, with most presuming it implied an engagement as El Moussa’s left hand — where an engagement ring would traditionally be worn — was cropped out.

“Why is your left hand cropped out?” one fan inquired, while someone else swrote, “Congrats engagement?”

“You ring finger is cropped out,” another Instagram user pointed out. “Congratulations.”

However, a rep for the couple now says that they are not engaged — as reported by The Blast — but were celebrating the first day of shooting on their new reality TV series, Christina on the Coast.

Notably, El Moussa and Anstead recently celebrated their one-year dating anniversary, an occasion Anstead marked by posting a sweet message to El Moussa on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together!” Anstead wrote. “We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

El Moussa’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, recently opened up about the couple’s messy split, sharing details of what happened with Life & Style.

“It was an awful process,” Tarek said of the couple’s divorce. “[But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

He went on to share that even though they have their personal issues, they have been trying to to co-parent their children in a way that shows the kids that their parents both love them very much.

“You could hate each other, but you never involve the kids, and you never ever use the kids to hurt the other person. I want my kids to know that me and Mom are OK, we can do things together. I want to do Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving together because it’s still my family,” Tarek admitted.

Flip or Flop last aired in July, and it appears to be unknown when — or if — the show may return.