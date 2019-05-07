‘Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Sparks Engagement Rumors for ‘Celebrating Something Special’ With Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead may be ready to tie the knot.

The Flip or Flop star and her boyfriend of just over a year sparked engagement rumors Sunday after Anstead announced in an Instagram post that they were “celebrating something special.”

“Celebrating something special tonight with some steak and wine….aaaaannndddd….this epic cinnamon/caramel/ice cream/cholesterol on a plate desert #blessed x x,” Anstead captioned the photo, which shows the couple looking smitten as they indulge in their meal. He also added tongue out and a heart eyes emoji.

Although no ring was visible in the post, the peculiar way in which El Moussa’s hands were cropped out of the image quickly got the rumor mill spinning, with many fans taking to the comments section with theories that the couple may have been celebrating an engagement.

“Why is your left hand cropped out?” one person asked, adding a ring emoji.

“Congrats engagement?” another person questioned.

“You ring finger is cropped out,” another person pointed out. “Congratulations.”

Some fans skipped past the potential engagement news and instead began throwing in their wedding suggestions.

“Beach wedding would be cool,” one fan commented.

Despite the rumors, a representative for El Moussa cleared the air in a statement to PEOPLE, claiming that the couple was celebrating the wrap of El Moussa’s new solo HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, which premieres in May.

El Moussa and Anstead’s romance sparked after they were introduced by a mutual friend following the HGTV’s Flip or Flop star’s split from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, both posting touching tributes to one another on social media.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet!” Anstead wrote. “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

Along with celebrating their one-year anniversary and the wrap of El Moussa’s filming, they may be celebrating other big news. Earlier this month, El Moussa and Anstead sparked speculation that they were working on a show together, though those rumors have not yet been confirmed or denied.