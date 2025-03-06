A Hawaii Five-0 star is walking down the aisle. Paige Hurd, who recurred on the reboot as Samantha Grover beginning with Season 4, has gotten engaged to Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neale, according to PEOPLE.

O’Neale, 31, got down on one knee on Feb. 13 during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at Viceroy Riviera Maya. While enjoying a dinner surrounded by roses, soft candlelight, and a fireplace, a slice of red velvet cake was brought out with the question “Will You Marry Me?” written on the plate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” O’Neale told the outlet. “I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise.” The NBA player admitted that travel delays caused his plans to get “a little messed up,” the proposal still happened “right on time.”

Hurd, 32, “had absolutely no idea” what was going to happen. “During the proposal, I was in such shock, it took me about a full minute to stand to my feet,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum said. “I’m over the moon and so happy.”

“After the proposal, I was the happiest I have ever been in my life because she said ‘yes,’” O’Neale added. “The proposal was a great surprise, and she was so shocked that it happened after the whole dinner, thinking it was gonna be another time.”

Hurd and O’Neale only began dating at the beginning of 2024, but it seems like they have certainly found their “forever.” Hurd admitted to telling herself and her therapist she wasn’t dating for a while, but after meeting O’Neale, all bets were off, and they “have been truly inseparable” since he won her over. O’Neale, meanwhile, “always had a crush” on Hurd since he grew up watching her in different projects. After just a few months together, they knew they were meant to be, and the rest is history.

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” O’Neale said. “We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time.”