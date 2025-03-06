Ben Affleck Reportedly Wants ‘Another Shot’ With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck reportedly wants to spin the block again, but this time with his first ex-wife and the mother of his three children, actress Jennifer Garner. Months after The Accountant star and Jennifer Lopez split, he’s been seen spending quality time and holidays with Garner and their kids.

Garner has been dating John Miller for several years, and there’s been conflicting reports about how he feels about his girlfriend’s close relationship with her ex.

Affleck and Garner were recently spotted celebrating their son’s paintball birthday party. While there, they were photographed laughing and Affleck was pictured with his arm around Garner’s waist. A source tells Page Six that Affleck would love a second chance with Garner.

“[He] would love another chance” with Jen and “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right. At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

But a source says it doesn’t seem likely as he “just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years, tying the knot just a year after his 2003 split from Lopez. As for what caused their marital issues, they both have been open about Affleck’s drinking and being emotionally unavailable at times.

In a 2016 cover story for Vanity Fair, Garner opened up about her and Affleck’s marital highs and lows. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” she said at the time. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”