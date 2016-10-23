‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Considering a Fifth Baby

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 19, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

Just when we thought Chip and Joanna Gaines had enough projects they’re juggling, our favorite HGTV couple reveals they might be ready to expand their adorable family.

According to Huffington Post, the DIY duo revealed they were thinking about having a fifth child. After being asked what was in store for the couple, Joanna said, “I’m trying to talk him into another child. That’d be good on the list, wouldn’t it?! But he’s not interested.”

Chip looked confused for a second, but then began to chant, “Number five! Number five!” and now we are so confused.

“I look at life as the more the better,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “If I found out we were having another baby, I would be really excited. We like a full plate. That’s just how Chip and I operate.”

Well, we can certainly get behind that!

So while there’s no baby currently in the works, looks like we can’t count out another Gaines, Womanistas!