‘Fixer Upper’ Fans Elated Over Arrival of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fifth Child

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna’s birth announcement on Saturday morning had Fixer Upper fans on social media overjoyed.

Gaines announced the birth of his family’s fifth child on Twitter at around 9:30 a.m. His tweet was met with nearly 20,000 likes and 1,300 retweets within two hours.

“And then there were 5,” Gaines wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!” The home remodeling expert added the hashtag “blessed beyond belief.”

Replies flooded in, offering the whole family congratulations. Chip and Joanna Gaines have become a staple in many peoples’ lives, as they host one of HGTV’s biggest remodeling shows. The series attracts a wide audience, making for an eclectic group in Chip’s relplies on Saturday morning.

“Congrats man!” wrote former star of The Bachelor Sean Lowe.

“God is good! Congrats to you both today!” added Christian rock singer Robbie Seay.

“Congrats y’all!” commented esteemed theater director Mark Waldrop.

Many fans dropped in on the post to congratulate to the Gaines, and to beg for more details. Their eager followers could not wait for details like the baby’s gender, birth weight and of course, name. Some also got straight to the business of begging for photos.

“So happy for you all!! Congratulations!” wrote one fan. “This a very lucky baby to be a Gaines!”

“I join all the people who have come to care for you in thanking God for your healthy baby,” commented another. “Many more blessings to all of you.”

“Congratulations Chip and Joanna!! Boy or Girl? Name? Picture!!”

Joanna’s pregnancy has been an exciting time for Fixer Upper fans. The couple already had four children when they announced in January that they were expecting another. Since then, her growing baby bump garnered lots of attention on social media, where she offered regular updates on the hectic family’s pursuits.

While Chip and Joanna Gaines have not officially announced a gender for their newest bundle of joy, fans are fairly confident that it’s another little boy.

In March, Gaines posted a video from from the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend, where he asked a boy to help him think of a “D” name. The Gaines’ children so far are named Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay, leading fans to believe that the patriarch was looking for a name beginning with “D” for another son.