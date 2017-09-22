Fergie’s ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ May Have Contributed to Split

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced last week that they had separated after eight years of marriage, and new details are emerging about the pair’s relationship in the wake of the news.

According to Page Six, Fergie‘s reentry into the music business may have contributed to the pair’s split, with a source alleging that Duhamel wasn’t thrilled about his wife reportedly returning to her partying ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Fergie] was very focused on her album and being a rock star again, and Josh felt like she was going back to her ‘old ways,’ ” the insider said.

Sources say that the pair’s marriage deteriorated over the course of about a year, and although they tried couple’s therapy, things just didn’t work out for the duo. Sources add that Duhamel did not want to split with his wife.

Fergie is currently promoting her new album, Double Dutchess, and has been giving plenty of powerful performances in recent weeks that prove she’s ready for her musical comeback.

In the pair’s statement announcing their split, they shared that they had decided to separate earlier this year “with absolute love and respect.”

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the statement continued, via PEOPLE. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com, Getty / Gary Gershoff

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!