Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Divorcing? Here’s the Truth About Those Rumors

Despite numerous reports circulating now, there is no reason to believe Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will divorce when she gets out of prison later this month. The actress is currently serving two weeks behind bars for paying bribes to get her daughter into college. A few sensational articles suggest that this has her marriage close to ending, but it looks like that is not the case.

Huffman was indicted along with dozens of other high-profile parents earlier this year, in the bribery bust federal authorities called “Operation Varsity Blues.” However, Huffman’s husband Macy was not arrested, suggesting that she acted alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many have speculated about how that might have affected their marriage. A recent article in Women’s Day suggests that the two are planning on getting divorced, citing the fact that they have not been wearing their wedding rings in recent public appearances. The publication also got a comment from a source close the couple.

“[Macy] has been doing his absolute best for the sake of their two daughters to be Felicity’s rock. But he had no idea she’d done what she did and he’s still fuming about it. He’s a good man and he loves her be he’s not sure he can ever trust her again,” it read.

Finally, the outlet concludes that Macy plans on hashing out his personal betrayal with Huffman after she is released from prison. However, Macy’s own words seem to contradict the source. According to a report by Gossip Cop, representatives for Huffman and Macy denied the report, saying bluntly that they are “not true.”

Macy also wrote a letter to the judge in Huffman’s case prior to her sentencing, espousing her virtues and her commitment to family.

“Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going for the last few months. There is much work to be done and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress,” Macy wrote,” adding: “everything good in my life is because of Felicity Huffman.”

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fixer known for arranging bribes to colleges. Through him, her money went to an SAT proctor who adjusted Huffman’s daughter’s scores without her knowledge, giving her a much better chance of getting into the school of her choice.

In addition to her two-week prison sentence, Huffman will spend a year on supervised release, in which time she will perform community service as well. The other big star in the scandal, Lori Loughlin, pleaded not guilty to much harsher charges, and is now awaiting trial.