'FBI' Star Strikes Unusual Custody Agreement With Ex: Shantel VanSanten's Divorce Details Revealed
Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster tied the knot in 2021 and filed for divorce in 2023.
FBI: Most Wanted star Shantel VanSanten has finalized her divorce, and it comes with an interesting custody agreement. She and Hallmark's Victor Webster got engaged in 2021 after meeting on the set of the Hallmark film Love Blossoms in 2017. They initially tied the knot in August 2021 and had a second ceremony that October. They also exchanged vows at a later time. Despite the three ceremonies, it was reported in April 2023 that Webster filed for divorce from VanSanten, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.
While the two never had kids together, Us Weekly reports that they have come to a custody arrangement for their pets and it includes late fees. Court documents state that Webster will have custody of their dog, Nova. However, VanSanten will be allowed to visit the pup for extended periods of time, and when she has the dog, she has to share updates about Nova's location. She has to pay Webster $10,000 per day that Nova isn't returned if she has her longer than three weeks. Webster's brother, Vince, will care for their cats, Finnegan and Phillippa.
In addition to the custody arrangement, the pair reached a split agreement for their finances, which includes the sale of their home in Los Angeles. The One Tree Hill alum will also be required to pay $25,000 in order to equalize the split, but neither she nor Webster will receive spousal support. It's certainly a unique arrangement and agreement on their part, and it couldn't have been easy going through it all. It's unclear what the reason was for the arrangement on Nova, but it's possible that since VanSanten is busier with FBI: Most Wanted, they agreed to have Webster take her for most of the time.
It's not easy going through a divorce, especially in the public eye. Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster are really the only ones who know what happened between them, and whether or not they are still friendly with each other, it sounds like they wanted to get through the legal stuff as quickly and painlessly as possible. Whether or not the custody agreement over their dog will change is unknown, but at the very least, maybe that massive fee will go down in the near future. It's hard to tell what will happen, but as long as they are both happy with the outcome.
