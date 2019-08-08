‘Fast & Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Returning for ‘FF9’

Is Jordan Brewster making her return to the Fast & Furious franchise? The actress hinted at the very likely possibility Wednesday on social media, sharing a graphic that read “FF9” and “May 2020.” She left the image without a caption, causing many fans to speculate that she’ll be making an appearance in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

Fast & Furious 9 is set to premiere May 22, 2020. Filming has been ongoing in London, apart from a serious incident with a stunt double that left him hospitalized. Production was paused for one day and resumed the day after the accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brewster and her role as Dom’s sister Mia missed out on the last film, The Fate of the Furious, so fans will be interested to see how Mia weaves her way back into the storyline. She was last seen retiring for a quieter life with Brian, played by the late Paul Walker.

Many fans in the comments section of Brewster’s Instagram post are calling for Walker to somehow make an appearance in the film.

“Hope to see Brian being mentioned in this one, o some real street race at least,” one user wrote.

“Since y’all have badass technology in all your movies, I’m are you can bring back Brian from the dead,” another said.

“[To be honest] if y’all don’t bring brian back in this one then he needs to be in the last one Fast & Furious 10 cause he deserves it like [for real] he is the franchise,” someone else wrote.

“Brian better be coming along with your character,” another said.

Brewster’s post is the closest to a confirmation that fans have gotten as to her involvement. In fact, there hasn’t been much confirmation as to who is returning to the franchise, but it’s safe to assume that at least Vin Diesel (Dom), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej) will be back.

Rodriguez previously said she would return to the franchise if Universal hired a female writer, a demand that Universal Pictures executive Donna Langley agreed to.

During an event in London in May, Rodriguez said she was frustrated by the lack of scenes she had with other actresses, especially Brewster.

“I can count with two hands how many times I spoke to my female colleagues. Like Jordana, who played the sister. I’ve been in the franchise for 16 years, and I can count on both hands how many times we’ve actually had a conversation on screen, and I thought that was pathetic,” Rodriguez said at the time. “And I said if I’m coming back, I really want there to be a female writer to give it a female voice, and finally they showed me some love.”

WWE star John Cena was also confirmed to appear in the film, Universal Studios confirmed in June, teasing his still-unknown character as a “badass.” Cena is reportedly replacing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is not expected to appear in the film.