Fan-Favorite Netflix Star Couple’s Breakup Confirmed

Sarah Shahi is opening up about her split from Adam Demos. At the time they began dating, she was going through a divorce from Steve Howey.

Page Six reported of their split in Spring 2025, despite earlier speculation the couple were engaged. She’s since learned to live in truth, which she says her journey began amid her divorce.

“On the surface — or from the outside perspective — everyone thought I had everything I ever wanted,” the actress, who shares son William, 16, and 10-year-old twins Violet and Knox with Howey, shares in her Us Weekly digital cover story. “I was living the dream, but deep down, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted for myself.” Shortly after their split, she began working onSex/Life in 2020, where she met Adam Demos. Their on-screen chemistry translated to a real-life romance for five years.

She admits their romance came with pressures because they were co-stars. When asked how attached fans got to their love affair, she says it was hard to separate the two as lines were so blurred.

“There was an element of the relationship that people really felt belonged to them, which was very sweet and heart- warming,” she said. “The flip to that is when things end, you feel like you’re going through it twice. You’re going through it emotionally on a personal level, and then you’re going through it again on a much bigger level.”

She began writing her transition guide in 2020 while going through her divorce. It;s titled Life Is Lifey: The A to Z’s on Navigating Life’s Messy Middle, out January 27. She had different ideas for what it became. “I thought I was going to write a divorce journal or manifesto,” she explains. Then she realized her experience could help others, because “in order to get a divorce, you need courage.”