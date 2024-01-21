Famed TV Wedding Planner Going Through His Second Divorce

Celebrity wedding planner David Tutera and husband are going their separate ways. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Joey Toth has just informed the court that he wants a dissolution of his marriage due to irreconcilable differences. He also stated in court that the separation would occur the day he filed for divorce, Jan. 19.

In his petition, Toth stipulates a few things right away. He wants Tutera to pay him spousal support and for a judge to prevent Tutera from receiving alimony from Toth. With regards to their kids, they share two young children, ages 4 and 10, respectively. Toth is open to dividing custody in that respect, asking for joint legal and physical custody.

He is also asking that Tutera be ordered to pay his attorney fees. One interesting thing to note is that this is after Toth filed for divorce from Tutera in 2020, after they married in 2017, according to TMZ. However, he later retracted that filing, as per court records.

This will be Tutera's second divorce. He married Ryan Jurica in Vermont in September 2003. The couple divorced shortly after their surrogate became pregnant on New Year's Day 2013.

"I was devastated by David's unilateral decisions, both in 2012 and again this year, to end our marriage, and they sent me into a tailspin, from which I am proud to say I have recovered," Jurica told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "I only wish David the best; I only want the best for him. David and I were partners for over a decade in love, life and business."

"We are about to be parents of two beautiful children," the statement continued. "Our children are and always will be siblings – and I am hopeful that David will take a step back from his anger and his desire to publicly try our marital conclusion, and instead address this most personal of issues in a private, mature, and fair manner – as I have always done and will continue to do."

Jurica's statement came after Tutera addressed allegations of sexual indiscretions the WE TV star committed in the divorce filing. According to the papers obtained by TMZ, Jurica wrote, "After repeated attempts at marriage counseling and therapy, we have been unable to save our relationship due to [Tutera's] addiction to sex." In addition, Jurica alleged that his husband hired prostitutes.

In response, Tutera called the allegations "lies," adding, "I believe them to be fabrications of a desperate individual in order to gain a legal advantage in our separation."