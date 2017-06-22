Faith Hill Refuses to Let Tim McGraw Remove This Hit Song From Their Concert Setlist

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a magical and everlasting relationship. It seems like nothing can break them!

However, Hill recently revealed one thing that would have made her pack her bags.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Why They’re Both So Hard to Live With

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the couple spoke about their successful Soul2Soul: The World Tour and Hill made an offhand comment that caught our attention.

While discussing their tour’s setlist, it was revealed that McGraw has a few songs he is tired of performing and wanted to cut from the show, including “Live Like You Were Dying.”

The hit song is a fan favorite as well as one of Hill’s favorites and she refused to let him remove it from the setlist. “I would’ve packed my bags and left if he’d done that,” she said.

Of course, Hill was exaggerating with that ultimatum, but we probably would have said the same thing. We love hearing McGraw sing about “skydiving and Rocky Mountain climbing.”

Related:

Faith Hill Gushes Over Husband Tim McGraw on His 50th Birthday

Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Debut Steamy ‘Speak to a Girl’ Music Video

Watch: Tim McGraw Knocks Fan Over Flat on Her Back