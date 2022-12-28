Ex-New York Yankees Player and TikTok Star Break Up

It's over for former Yankees player Tyler Wade and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Per E! News, the social media star says their split was triggered by his lack of sharing his affection for her on social media. Their breakup comes after three months of dating. She revealed to her fans on the popular dance app, "We haven't been together for a hot minute," the 22-year-old influencer said in a post. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago." She added: "We have been fighting for a bit. I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me," she continued. "We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, 'Oh how many pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw he's going to post me.'"

Fans began speculating about the status of their relationship amid the Christmas holiday buildup when most couples are together. She posted a TikTok Dec. 21 of her on a private plane with the audio, "Damn, y'all broke up? Nah, she broke, I'm up." Earle captioned the video, "What would Alix do?" Wade has not commented on the breakup.

Wade began playing for the New York Yankees in 2017. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels before a second stint with the Yankees and a run with Oakland Athletics.

Earle has grown her TikTok following to over 2 million followers. According to Insider, the University of Miami Herbert Business School student is also a marketing intern at Earle, her family's 54-year-old New Jersey-based road construction and paving company. She assists in the company's social media efforts.

Most of her videos are about random things. She's gained huge numbers for videos she's posted about anxiety, beauty, and travel.