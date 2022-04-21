Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reportedly Getting Married Very Soon

✖

Ewan McGregor will reportedly marry Mary Elizabeth Winstead this week, according to Page Six. The outlet said a "source exclusively" informed them that McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, are set to wed in Los Angeles on Friday. "They are more in love than ever — and having their first child together last year just strengthened their bond," the source told Page Six.

The two met when they shot Season 3 of Fargo together in late 2016. Winstead portrayed Nikki Swango, a recently paroled woman who had an affair with Ray Stussy, played by McGregor. Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced their divorce one month after Fargo's third season premiered in April 2017.

Later in October 2017, Winstead and McGregor were seen kissing while walking the streets of London, which sparked romance rumors. Shortly after photos surfaced of the pair kissing, it was reported the actor had separated from his wife of over two decades, Eve Mavrakis. They have four children together, Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk. McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018, stating their separation took place in May 2017. After a contentious proceeding, the two settled their divorce in August 2020.

In June 2020, McGregor's daughters, Clara McGregor, 25, and Esther McGregor, 19, announced the birth of his first child with Winstead, a son, Laurie. The two never officially announced Winstead was pregnant, and she was never photographed with a baby bump, noted PEOPLE.

McGregor and Winstead rarely talk about their relationship and have maintained a low profile together, despite starring in Birds of Prey. While promoting the movie, Winstead gave some insight into how her divorce changed how she viewed the world. "I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she told Glamour U.K. last year. As an adult, the 10 Cloverfield Lane star realized she was "really starting new." "For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's OK not to know where that change is going to take you," she said.

McGregor won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series last September for his role in Halston. In his speech, he expressed his love for Winstead and his children. "Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie," he said. "And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much, everybody!" The couple's last public appearance was at the Producers Guild Awards in March in Los Angeles, where a large diamond ring was visible on her left hand.