Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer have welcomed baby number three. The One Tree Hill star, 41, and his wife, 38, gave a glimpse at their newborn daughter – and her adorable heart-shaped birthmark – in a photo they shared to social media Saturday.

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," Roemer announced in her post, which featured a photo of the little one wearing a striped outfit and showing off the tiny birthmark on her leg. "We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray." Murray reposted the photo to his own Instagram Story, writing alongside a heart emoji, "Heart full #family," and adding, "She's here!"

Murray and Roemer married in 2015 and are parents to a son, 8, and daughter, 6, whose names they have not made public. Last month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their third child, with the Gilmore Girls alum sharing a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump in a white dress. "Baby #3 loading...," the actor captioned his post, adding a red heart. "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

A day later, Murray teased that he and Roemer were having a baby girl while sharing moments on social media from recent family vacations. "We travel this world as a little wolf pack – this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:)," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally." He continued with crying laughing emojis, "Coming to an airport near you – this family of 5. I can hear it now- 'Uhoh, here come the Murray's' #babynews #baby #baby#3."

In May, Murray celebrated Roemer for Mother's Day, calling her his "forever dream woman" on Instagram. The A Cinderella Story actor continued, "Happy Mother's Day to this woman who carry's this family pack on her shoulders:) You're our rock mama. I never celebrated Mother's Day growing up because I didn't have a Mother – but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."