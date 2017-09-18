Mandy Moore Flaunts Stunning Engagement Ring on Emmys Red Carpet

Mandy Moore shined bright on the Emmys red carpet, sporting an elegant Carolina Herrera dress, custom jewelry by Jennifer Meyer and a brand new sparkler of her own!

The This Is Us star donned the stunning round-cut diamond she was given last week by now-fiancé, musician Taylor Goldsmith. He reportedly popped the question after more than two years of dating.

Marc Malkin, an entertainment journalist and friend of Moore, spilled the beans on Facebook on Sept. 12 after confirming the news with a source.

“Mandy Moore is engaged!” Malkin wrote in his announcement post last week. “I can exclusively reveal that The This Is Us star’s musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith popped the question last night at their house.”

“He was petrified,” a source told Malkin. “Mandy said yes and is so happy.”

“So happy for Mandy,” he wrote at the end of his post. “She’s one of the nicest and most genuine people in Hollywood. I’ve talked to her about Taylor and she is so in love. Such awesome news.”

Moore spoke briefly and bashfully about her engagement on the red carpet, but there were plenty of subtle tugs at her hair or poses with her left hand on her hip to show off her new accessory.

The 33-year-old enjoyed the evening alongside Goldsmith, who flew across the country to spend the evening with her, she shared in a pre-Emmys snap on her Instagram Story.

And while Moore only confirmed the news during Emmys press interviews, the actress’ This Is Us co-stars haven’t kept tight-lipped on the subject.

“I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Moore’s co-star Chris Sullivan told Entertainment Tonight last Wednesday.

“She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” he said of her exciting news. “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

Cheers to the happy couple!

