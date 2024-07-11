Emma Watson Spotted Kissing New Beau Kieran Brown

Emma Watson doesn't mind a little public display of affection. She's been kissing her new beau publicly. And it appears the actress likes academics. Watson was spotted kissing Kieran Brown, a PhD student at Oxford University. The two shared a kiss at a bakery close to the university. Watson is also studying for a master's degree at the university part-time.

An onlooker told DailyMail.com: "They were chatting together in the [line]. They seemed to have quite a nice vibe.I couldn't hear what they were saying, apart from when she ordered — she got an espresso, a cake, and a juice, or something similar. She didn't seem to be trying to hide herself, she was just [in line] with him normally. Nobody really reacted to her, but I could see people in the shop recognized her."

A source told The Sun U.K., "Emma is studying creative writing, and his thesis is all about literary theory — so they have a lot to talk about. She looks so loved-up with Kieran."

Watson, an environmental activist, has balanced her academics and professional career in before. She previously studied at Brown University and also worked at the UN as an ambassador for gender equality while sitting on the G7 advisory board for women's rights. She eventually left the university, denying she left due to bullying because of her acting career.

"It made me so sad when all this stuff came out that I left Brown because I was being bullied," she told Sunday Times Style Magazine. "It made no sense at all. Brown has been the opposite. "I've never even been asked for an autograph on campus. I threw a party for nearly 100 students and not a single person put a photo on Facebook," she said.

She continued: "Anyway, even if I was being given a hard time, I wasn't going to wuss out of university because someone said 'Wingardium leviosa' to me in a corridor, or 'Ten points for Gryffindor.' I've been dealing with the media since I was nine. If I can't stand up to a few people giving me a hard time, it's a bit pathetic, really. I've had so much worse." She says she left because of the attention. "I was in denial," she explained. "I wanted to pretend I wasn't as famous as I was. I was trying to seek out normality, but I kind of have to accept who I am, the position I'm in and what happened."

This is seemingly Watson's first real relationship since her split from her ex-boyfriend Brandon Green in 2023. They broke up after 18 months of dating.

Watson and Green were first linked in September 2021 when they were photographed hopping off a helicopter overseas. They spent much of their relationship internationally.