Emma Roberts and New Boyfriend Cody John Pack on the PDA

Emma Roberts has a new man in her life. Us Weekly reported that Roberts made her relationship with Cody John, an actor known for appearing in projects such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark, Instagram official. The news comes less than a year after it was reported that Roberts split from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her son, Rhodes.

On Instagram, John posted a few photos of his and Roberts' getaway. While the snaps were posted in late August, they have only now resurfaced. In the first photo, Roberts and John share a kiss while on a boating excursion. The subsequent photos show the couple having some fun with their friends on their vacation. John captioned the photos by writing simply, "sweet sweet."

It's unclear exactly how long Roberts and John have been an item. But, it was reported in January that Roberts had ended her relationship with Hedlund. The pair began dating in 2019. As Us Weekly pointed out, two months after Roberts and Hedlund were seen hanging out in public together, the Scream Queens star opened up to Cosmopolitan about what it was like to date while in the public eye.

"It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she explained. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing, and no one knows the real story. That's hard. … I know what's true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love."

A little over a year after they were linked together, it was announced that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, sources claimed that they were "doing great as a couple" and "bonding a ton before the arrival of their baby," per Us Weekly. The insider also said, "Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them. Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that's a blessing." While Roberts and Hedlund welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020, the pair went their separate ways about a year later.