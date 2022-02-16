Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Kisses Boyfriend in Rare Photo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is celebrating another Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Evan McClintock. The 26-year-old Michigan State University grad shared a sweet kiss with her beau in a photo shared to Instagram Tuesday. Wearing a denim jacket accessorized with a black Gucci purse, Hailie Jade looked all loved up as the two watched the sunset in the background.

“Yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the post, adding a pink heart emoji. Hailie also kissed McClintock on the cheek during a romantic Ferris wheel ride in a video she shared to her Instagram Story, revealing in the caption that “none of us like heights,” and tagging sister Alaina Marie Scott and Eminem’s younger brother Nathan Mathers.

Hailie typically keeps her Instagram feed filled with solo shots or photos from throughout her day, last posting a photo of McClintock in July. The two look happy together as they relax outside in the photo, which the fashionista captioned, “I rarely share my feed, but when I do I’m happy it’s with you,” adding a heart and flame emoji. The couple has been dating since 2016 since meeting while both attending MSU.

Over the weekend, Hailie shared her Super Bowl experience to her Instagram as she proudly watched her dad perform at halftime alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. Sharing photos and videos from her time at Sofi Stadium for the big game with her followers, Hailie even posted a video of her supporting her dad as he took to the stage, performing his iconic song “Lose Yourself.”

While Eminem has kept his personal life mostly private as of late, but the Grammy-winner did briefly open up about his daughter during a March 2020 interview on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in March 2020. Asked if Hailie had any kids of her own, Slim Shady answered, “No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.”

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he added, revealing that, whose mother is ex Kim Scott, graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA after studying psychology at Michigan State University. “It definitely is crazy,” Eminem said of watching his child groew up so quickly.