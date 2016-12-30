Ellen Pompeo Shares First Photo of Her New Son Eli

❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

Ellen Pompeo had added a little bundle of joy to her family!

The Grey’s Anatomy star welcomed a little boy, Eli Christopher Ivery, with her husband Chris Ivery.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” Pompeo said on Instagram. A rep told PEOPLE mom and baby are “doing great.”

Little Eli is the younger brother to Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. The family was spotted out recently for a hike on Wednesday with Stella and Eli in tow.

If you’re shocked that Pompeo was pregnant, don’t worry!

Back in 2014, the new-mom didn’t announce the birth of her little one until two months after.

In 2015, Pompeo shared with Ellen that Sienna liked her little sister at first, but soon after asked when it was time for her little sister to “go back home.”

