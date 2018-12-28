Eddie Murphy Gives First Look at New Baby in Photo With All 10 Children

Eddie Murphy posed with all 10 of his children on Christmas, including his new baby boy Max Charles Murphy.

Murphy’s eldest daughter, Bria, 29, shared the photo on her Instagram on Christmas Day. In the photo, Murphy stands in the center of the group holding 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona as his fiancée Paige Butcher, 39, holds their 3-week-old, Max Charles.

The comedian’s other children, Eric, 29, Angel Iris, 11, Miles Mitchell, 26, Bella Zahra, 16, Christian, 28, Shayne Audra, 24, and Zola Ivy, 19, were also in the photo, along with Murphy and Butcher’s mothers.

“Merry Christmas!!!” Bria wished her followers in the caption of the group photo.

Bria also shared a photo of “ze oldest” Murphy siblings: herself, Eric, Miles and Christian. In another post, she shared a photo of “Daddy’s girls” Bella, Zola, Shayne Audra, Angel and herself, although she noted that they were “missing Izzy.”

Max Charlie is the second child for Murphy and Butcher, who have been together for the past six years. They are also parents to daughter Izzy Oona.

Murphy and longtime ex Nicole Mitchell share Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella together. He welcomed his son Eric with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, and son Christian with then-girlfriend Tamara Hood.

Following his divorce from Mitchell in 2006, Murphy dated former Spice Girl Mel B, who gave birth to their daughter Angel Iris in 2007. Murphy and Angel have recently become close after Mel B claimed her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, tried to ruin their relationship.

After Mel B suffered two broken ribs and a severe hand injury earlier this month, Angel spent time with Murphy during Mel B’s recovery.

“Angel is very well cared for,” one source told Us Weekly. “Eddie and Angel have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.”

While Brown recovers in England, Angel has been spending time with her siblings in Los Angeles.

Murphy and Mel B dated for nine months in 2006. The Brutally Honest author still has a lot of love for Murphy despite their public breakup. At the time of her pregnancy, Murphy demanded a DNA paternity test, which eventually confirmed that he was the father of the baby.

“He’s such a loving, caring, respectful person,” Brown said of Murphy in early December on Steve Harvey’s talk show. The America’s Got Talent judge also acknowledged that the exes have come a long way in the last 12 years.

“It took a while to get there because we broke up not in the happiest circumstances,” she added.

“We were madly in love and we’ve got a gorgeous daughter to prove it,” she told Harvey. “And now everything’s good.”