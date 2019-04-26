‘DWTS’: Take a Look Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s Marriage

Former Dancing With The Stars pro and new America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough has been happily married to former NHL player Brooks Laich since 2017. The two have stayed together through the most difficult times, with one source calling them a “perfect couple.”

“Brooks is a huge support system for her whenever she’s feeling anxious or depressed,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s the kindest man and so patient with her. He always has an intense look of love when they’re together. He looks at her like she’s the only person in the room.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laich, 35, is best known for his time on the ice, playing with the Ottowa Senators, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL. He is now a free agent.

As for Hough, 30, she is an Emmy winner for her choreography on FOX’s live adaptation of Grease. She also won the Mirror Ball trophy twice on Dancing With The Stars and was a judge on the series. In February, NBC named her one of the new judges on America’s Got Talent, joining Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel.

Scroll on for a look at their marriage.

The Couple Connect Though a Shared Passion for Fitness

Both Hough and Laich are athletic, and their passion for fitness brings them together.

“I’ve been doing some weight training because my husband has a full-blown gym in our garage and I’m like, ‘I guess I have it here, might as well use it,’” Hough told Us Weekly. “It actually helps us bond because it’s his interest.”

Hough, who suffers from endometriosis, anxiety and depression, has learned she can rely on Laich to be there to help.

“I’ve gone through so many stages in my life. Your 20s are all about exploration and discovery, and I think I’ve done that,” she told the magazine. “I’ve gone through so many versions of myself and figuring out who I am internally and externally, so I feel pretty grounded right now. I’m pretty good.”

The Joint-Commitment to Fitness Was Made in a Pact Early in Their Relationship

In an interview with PopCulture.com in 2017, Hough said they sat down and thought about “protecting” the things that are both important to them.

“When I first met Brooks, he told me that we both need to protect the things that are important to us, and we both sat down and thought about it and asked ourselves, ‘What are the things that I need to protect that I would eventually get resentful over?’” she recalled.

Hough said they agreed to plan dates around their workout sessions.

“We have different times that we like to do it and different situations, but his was like ‘I have to work out after every hockey game and I don’t wanna feel bad that you’re waiting for me but that’s really important to me,’” Hough said.

She explained her workout routine is something she needs in her life to function properly.

“It’s not a vanity thing. It’s important to me because it gives me my time and it’s helping me be clear and clear-headed and be the best version of myself so that I can give love to Brooks or my family or friends or my future children,” she said.”It’s just prioritizing what’s important to you and really protecting that.”

Laich Checked Hough’s Ring Size Before They Married

Last year, Laich revealed he knew Hough was the one for him the moment they met. He even checked her ring size.

“You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend,” Hough told him in an Instagram video.

“One hundred percent,” Laich replied. “I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”





They Had a ‘Magical’ Wedding in Idaho

The couple tied the knot in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July 2017. In August 2017, Hough shared photos from the ceremony, calling it a “magical” event.

“The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband [Brooks Laich] and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage,” Hough wrote, alongside a photo from the reception. “I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!”

They Honeymooned in Kenya at the Resort Where ‘Out of Africa’ Was Filmed

After the wedding, Laich and Hough ran off to Frégate Island in Seychelles before visiting Kenya. The couple stayed at the same Angama Mara resort where the Oscar-winning film Out of Africa was shot. They then tried to recreate the famous shot of Robert Redford and Meryl Streep having a picnic.

Unfortunately, the serene moment was interrupted by an elephant.

“After dramatically escaping death by beast we decided to bring our picnic inside,” Hough wrote on her blog. “As soon as we were within reach of wifi we did some digging and, as it turns out, elephants do in fact purr! And it’s really cute.”

They Adopted an Adorable Puppy in November 2018

In November 2018, Hough and Laich announced they added a new member to their family: an adorable puppy.

“This guy was at a shelter, and needs a home. What do you think, think we should adopt him?!? [husky] [mans bestfriend,” Laich wrote on his Instagram page.

“The Laich family has grown by 1 as we have officially adopted this guy!!” he added. “Since we got him from a shelter, he doesn’t have a name, so we get to give him one! What do you think we should name him?!? [husky] [best boy ever] [workout buddy for life] [welcome to the family].”

Hough Hopes to Have Kids With Laich

In March 2018, Hough said she has always wanted to have kids and hopes to start a family with Laich within the next 10 years.

“I’d probably want to start our family in the next 10 years,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we’re like, ‘Let’s just take it one at a time.’”

Hough continued, “I’ve had baby fever since I was, like, five. I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They’re like, ‘Yeah!’”





Hough Says Her Endometriosis Diagnosis Makes Being Intimate With Laich ‘Frustrating’

In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Hough gave an intimate look at her relationship with Laich. She said her battle with endometriosis some times makes their sex life “frustrating.”

“It can definitely cut things short. Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like ‘AH, stop!’ It can be really frustrating,” she told the magazine.

However, Hough said Laich is not letting the struggles get in the way and have learned how to work around it.

“He only wants to love on me and make me feel good,” she said. “There’s so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome.”

Hough said she was also learning to make sure endometriosis does not control her life.

“You have two choices: You can hate it, or it can just become part of you. It doesn’t need to define you, it’s just an aspect of who you are,” she said, adding how her body is “very precious” to her. “I didn’t think of it that way before. If I don’t feel like working out that day, then I don’t do it. If I want to sleep in, then I will.”



