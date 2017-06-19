‘DWTS’ Stars Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Make Things Instagram Official

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson fueled major relationship rumors when the pair recently appeared to travel to Rome together, and it seems the two have all but confirmed their reconciliation according to their latest Instagram stories.

The pair used the social media platform to share snaps of each other during a meal, with each posting a shot of the other across the table.

“I got the best view,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a snap of the DWTS alum reading a menu.

Johnson, in turn, shared a snap of a pink jacket-clad Chmerkovskiy, writing simply, “Views,” accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have previously dated, Entertainment Tonight shares, with a source previously telling the outlet that the pair have been on and off for years.

