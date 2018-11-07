‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Locks Down Wedding Details While on ‘Live!’ Tour

Being a full-time professional dancer isn’t stopping Val Chmerkovskiy from planning his and Jenna Johnson’s dream wedding. The Dancing With the Stars pros are preparing to hit the road during the show’s live tour this winter, where they will reportedly lock down wedding details on their upcoming nuptials.

The Blast reports that Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are “working overtime” on planning the details and that they do have a set date, but have not announced it publicly.

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour kicks off on Dec. 15 in Columbia, South Carolina and runs through Feb. 17. The couple will travel in a tour bus across the country with fellow DWTS pros Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart and Hayley Erbert.

The two will likely ask advice from Slater and Farber, who reportedly planned their own wedding while on the DWTS: Live! tour last year.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are eager to start their lives together. Chmerkovskiy, 32, told PEOPLE in September that he “can’t wait” to have kids with Johnson, 24.

“I think Jenna’s going to be an incredible mom,” he told the magazine. “She’s already an amazing companion and I love her very much for many reasons — her loyalty and ambition and passion for life in general.”

“I know our future is bright because together we can do anything we want to do. I can’t wait to have her by my side,” he added.

Johnson gushed equally as much over Chmerkovskiy, saying that she’s anxious to have “little Vals running around.”

“We’re literally both the same person, just male and female, so I can’t wait to see how intense and competitive and passionate about life our kids are too,” she said.

While the two have been mum on when exactly the wedding will happen (other than in 2019), Chmerkovskiy did promise that it will be “My Big Fat Greek Wedding meets Eastern Promises meets Meet the Parents.”

“A big reason why I fell in love with Jenna was how much she cherishes her family,” he added. “And my family means the world to me. Our families are very different but the common denominator is love. Together we can build a bigger family and create a bigger village.”

Chmerkovskiy and his partner, The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon, were eliminated third in this season’s competition, but Johnson and Bachelorette star Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, are still competing.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and tickets for Dancing With the Stars: Live! are available now.