‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Says Wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy Is ‘Getting Closer’ After Tour

Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy became engaged in June 2018 during a trip to Venice, Italy, but since then the duo has been busy with their professional careers both on and off the dance floor.

While both dancers are currently on the Dancing With the Stars tour, Johnson revealed on Instagram on Sunday that their wedding is coming up quickly, reflecting on her big day in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself standing in a bridal store wearing a wedding dress.

“As tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me!!” she wrote. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

Johnson also made sure to note that the dress she was wearing in the snap is not the dress she chose for her wedding but “just one of the many [she] tried on and loved.”

The DWTS tour wraps up this month, but Johnson still got to enjoy life as an engaged woman on the road when her friends surprised her with a bachelorette party.

On Wednesday, the pro shared photos of herself and castmates Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert, Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater celebrating in Las Vegas, with Johnson wearing a sash, pin and crown.

“I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world,” she wrote. “They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road… including surprising me by taking me to see [Absinthe Vegas] and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus. I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy dated on and off in 2016 and reunited the next year. Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, Chmerkovskiy explained that he always knew he wanted to propose in Venice.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

“My life has changed because of [her,]” the dancer added of Johnson. “And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.

Photo Credit: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz