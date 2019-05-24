‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Married

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is a married woman.

The reality competition series favorite and her longtime boyfriend, actor Matthew Lawrence, tied the knot Thursday night at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke told PEOPLE days before the big day. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

Burke walked down the aisle alongside her stepfather Bob Wolk, while wearing a Romona Keveza gown, the outlet writes. Guests for the ceremony included family, friends and some of her Dancing With the Stars co-stars.

Burke’s bridal party also included matron of honor Leah Remini as well as her sister Nicole and DWTS star Kym Johnson Herjavec. Lawrence’s two best men were his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence.

The couple’s wedding day marks a milestone for the relationship, which started nearly 13 years ago, when the couple met in the 2006 season of the reality series as Joey competed for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“There was an attraction right away,” Burke told the outlet. “But we were both really young.”

The couple broke things off after a year, but reunited almost nine years later, in 2017.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world. Now we are both adults and feel balanced,” Burke previously told the press. “He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business. It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Matthew popped the question back in May 2018 on Burke’s 34th birthday.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” Burke wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding hashtags for “A million times yes,” “I’m engaged” and “Here comes the bride.”

The professional dancer previously opened up to press that the couple wouldn’t tie the knot until 2019 and were considering having the ceremony away from home.

“We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, ‘How dare you? That’s so selfish!’” she said. “You know how it is.”

After the joyful occasion, the couple is already looking forward to expanding their family.

“I want to have kids,” Burke told PEOPLE. “[When we got back together] it was like, ‘Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a-tickin’!’”

Congratulations to the happy couple!