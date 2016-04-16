Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Rare Photo of Baby Girl

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one proud daddy!

The actor took to Instagram April 16 to wish his daughter a happy month-aversary and share a rare photo of the beautiful little girl.

"I'm always asked - What inspires YOU?" he writes in the caption of the photo holding his blue-eyed beauty. "My answer's easy and honest.. what inspires me the most is always waitin' for me to walk thru my front door when I come home. Happy 4 month birthday Jasmine!"

He continues: "One day you'll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me. You'll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama's everything else. 😉"

Jasmine is Johnson's second child, first with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. The former wrestler is also a father to 14-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra with his first wife, Dany Garcia.