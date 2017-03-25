Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Rushes to His Girlfriend’s Side Following Her Father’s Death

Dwayne Johnson just proved how important family is to him.

The 44-year-old actor dropped everything and rushed to be by his girlfriend Lauren Hashian’s side after her father, Sib Hashian, suddenly died, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson was shooting his HBO series, Ballers, in Las Vegas when he heard the news and jumped on a plane to be with Lauren.

The action star shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Sib, who was the drummer for the band Boston, calling him his “second dad.”

MORE: Drummer of Rock Band Collapses, Dies Mid-Performance

“Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian,” Johnson wrote. “Don’t know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye. Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what’s around the corner.”

“What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected,” he continued. “Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful.”

“Thank you for the many life lessons you’ve taught over the years. Grateful,” he concluded. “We love you Sib. We miss you. Yhmwitcoltroml. ‘Hasan burgers’ for everyone in heaven.”

[H/T Twitter / @etnow ]

Related:

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Thrilled to Be Backstage With WWE Stars

Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Daddy-Daughter Photo