Drop Everything You’re Doing Because Celine Dion Is Heading to ‘The Voice’

Je suis très heureuse de me joindre à #TeamGwen à titre de mentor pour @gwenstefani! // Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @nbcthevoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice – Céline ✌ A photo posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:29am PST

It’s official, Celine Dion is heading to The Voice to join Gwen Stefani as her adviser for season 12 of the hit NBC show.

The two appeared on the Today Show to chat about the news, “To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you,” Stefani said. “So excited.”

She continued, “I am blown away by [Dion’s] unbelievable story. Having this unbelievable gift to be able to speak through music to the whole world.”

Dion had compliments to share back to the singer as well, saying, “I know Gwen very well. I know her career. I know how beautiful she is all the time,” she said.

Dion also shared a photo from the set of the Today Show saying, “Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @nbcthevoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #The Voice – Céline.”

Talk about a power duo!

Stefani first joined as a coach on the singing competition in season 7 and returned in season 9, where she met her now-boyfriend, Black Shelton.

Stefani later joined as an adviser on Shelton’s team in season 10.

Shelton will be joined by Adam Levine and Alicia Keys for the upcoming season.

The Voice premieres on February 27th, 2017.

