Drake Mocked After Dissing Serena Williams' Husband on 'Middle of the Ocean'
Rapper Drake took a shot at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in his new song "Middle of the Ocean," but the punchline has clearly backfired. Many fans on social media are mocking Drake for the machismo in this particular lyric – along with the rest of his new album. Meanwhile, Ohanian himself seemed to take the mention in stride.
Drake's new album is full of references to real-life people, but the dig aimed at Williams and Ohanian may be the most overt. He raps: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem, but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi / We might pop up on him at will like Suzuki." The mention of sushi may be a reference to the meal Drake and Williams shared in 2015 when they were rumored to have a romance together, long before Ohanian was on the scene.
🥰🥰🥰🥰— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 4, 2022
Even if it is, it doesn't seem to bother Williams or Ohanian. The two got together in 2016 and married in 2017. They had a daughter in 2017. Ohanian was one of the founders of Reddit, and these days works as an investor while reserving lots of time to spend with his daughter and watch his wife play tennis.
After Drake's song came out, Ohanian posted a photo of himself and his daughter in the stands watching Serena on the tennis court. He wrote: "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do – including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter." Williams responded with three smiling heart emojis.
Fans were already angry at Drake, but once Ohanian's post went up, the exchange went viral. Here's a look at how the conversation has played out this weekend.
Hypocrisy
"Serena, your husband a groupie" pic.twitter.com/fDcMH2nh3u— Shanise (@Royal_Flyness) November 4, 2022
bold of Drake to call Serena Williams's husband a groupie considering this pic exists pic.twitter.com/ZF7EJMPD4g— rach 🫡 (@sippingoxiclean) November 4, 2022
Fans scoffed at the idea that Ohanian is a "groupie" when Drake himself has gone out of his way to spend time with athletes he admires.
Bitter
drake is SO mad that serena found a man who loves and cherishes her and their daughter while he's still single and was forced into parenting his child after pusha t exposed him lmao LOSER VIBES https://t.co/LhOuEzlis5— michelle (@mmichellelo) November 4, 2022
All the anger towards Serena Williams and Ciara for having good loving husbands is so wild because y'all the same ones telling women to pick better men— Zion Destiny ~ ⁷ (@zionnndestinyyy) November 5, 2022
Many listeners felt that Drake came across as bitter about the divergent paths his and Williams' lives have taken.
Ignorant
Man got a lot of audacity calling someone husband a groupie like he ain't get on stage and publicly announce his love for a woman who denied dating him. Lol— BIG KN🦃X not the lil one. (@HardKN0XLife) November 5, 2022
Some felt that Drake was missing the point of an insult like "groupie" entirely. They felt that Ohanian is actually a great example of a supportive spouse, without any of the social climbing hints they felt Drake has exhibited.
Cheerleader
drake STILL writing abt serena after she got married and had a child, and calling her husband a GROUPIE when he was sitting at every match of hers like a cheerleader who never even got claimed publicly is truly comical pic.twitter.com/0wNlKg33RG— 🐻❄️⁷ l the astronaut 👩🏿🚀🌕 (@userbfIy) November 4, 2022
Drake really calling Serena Williams husband a groupie like he wasn't in the crowd at the games looking like a proud father pic.twitter.com/6EF7Sfwa5h— You So Icy 💋💋 (@Lesebaby1) November 4, 2022
As fans were quick to point out, Drake spent plenty of time in the stands at tennis matches when he was allegedly dating Williams.
Connections
Alexis Ohanian liked Megan Thee Stallion's tweet in response to Drake's album. Serena is besties with Beyoncé. Megan is signed with roc nation and worked with Beyoncé. Drake you will be dealt with at the next Roc Nation Brunch— nkemji, z stan acct🖤👩🏾⚕️🩺♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) November 7, 2022
Based on the connections of the people Drake poked fun at on his new album, many fans predicted that his career would suffer in the years to come.
Petty
Drake dissed Ice Spice, Serena Williams' husband, Meg, lawmakers, men that love hibachi, Kanye, Adidas, broke boys – and this only the first half of the album 😭 he is the pettiest rapper ever, no one is safe lmao— nat 🆒 (@habibiting) November 4, 2022
Listeners wondered why Drake dedicated so much of his new album to call-outs for other public figures.
Underage Scandals
drake should be less worried about what's going on with megan and more concerned with going to therapy to figure out why he thought it was appropriate to text millie bobby brown at his big age— cielo (@cielosplaylist) November 4, 2022
Remember when Drake was texting Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish when they were still minors...Drake been a fucking loser.— WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) November 5, 2022
Finally, with Drake back in the headlines, many people brought up the recent stories about him developing friendships with underage performers, including Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish. Some remain suspicious of these correspondences.