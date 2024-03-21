'Downton Abbey' Star Dating Actress in Wake of Split From Wife

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has been seen on a number of dates with a new lady. Months after he divorced his wife Lucinda "Lulu" Williams, Bonneville, 60, has spent some time at his London apartment with actress Claire Rankin, 53, reports The Sun. Furthermore, he took her to Buckingham Palace for a bash to meet Queen Camilla and dinner with his co-stars from Downton Abbey.

Previously, the Canadian actress was married to Josh Randall, who appeared alongside Bonneville in the 2006 U.S. sitcom The Courting Alex, which was based on a woman's complicated love life. While in the UK, Rankin visited Bonneville at his London residence.

In today’s @TheSun On Sunday more on Hugh Bonneville and his new love interest who liked several snaps of the star in the years before his marriage splithttps://t.co/XmooL6AVC7 — Scarlet Howes (@ScarletHowes) March 17, 2024

With Rankin in the audience watching, Bonneville, who recently announced that he and wife Williams had separated last July after 25 years, also read an excerpt for the young winners of a BBC writing competition.

On March 6, the couple dined with Bonneville's Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery. A passerby observing the couple walking arm in arm in central London's Soho told The Sun, "Hugh and Claire looked so happy together, they couldn't stop smiling. They looked liked any other couple and seemed to be really enjoying each other's company." Bonneville wore a purple velvet suit for their evening at the Broadwick Soho Hotel, and Rankin wore a stylish coat and black trousers.

The next day, Rankin posted a picture and said she had spent the night with "11 delightful companions," adding: "Lucky me." The actress, best known for her role in the U.S. sci-fi hit Stargate Atlantis, returned to Canada from Heathrow Airport on Friday after completing her stay in the UK. Soon after, she shared a selfie with the television star, writing: "Until we meet again."

Afterward, the image was deleted after Bonneville's representatives were contacted by The Sun. Prior to filing for divorce in 2012, Rankin was married to Scrubs star Randall, 52, for 11 years. It was reported last October that Bonneville and his 55-year-old wife, Williams, had separated in a shocking split. The couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas five years ago after marrying in 1998.

According to reports, Williams, who worked at Bonneville's side for years, was devastated by the breakup. A source told The Sun at the time: "He sat Lulu down one evening and said it's over. "It came totally out of the blue."

Bonneville has praised Williams for her crucial role in running the household and looking after their son Felix, now 20, while he worked on movies and television shows. "Lulu's priority has been to be a bedrock for Felix and me, and I'm completely indebted to her."