Disney Channel Star Engaged to Rock Star Boyfriend

Another Disney Channel star is walking down the aisle.

TMZ reports that Liv & Maddie’s Dove Cameron and Måneskin lead vocalist Damiano David are engaged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were spotted arm-in-arm in Sydney, Australia, and the former Disney star, 29, was sporting a shiny rock while smiling at her beau, 26. News of the engagement comes after the two celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier this month, with Cameron marking the occasion with a sweet Instagram post and plenty of photos and videos from over the years.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“the 2 best years of my life,” she wrote. “i am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio,” which simply translates to “happy anniversary, my love” in Italian. The two have yet to publicly comment on their engagement.

Cameron, who came out as queer in 2021, was previously linked to her Liv & Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan from 2013 to 2016, and the two even formed the music duo The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. From 2017 to 2020, Cameron was in a relationship with her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty. As for David, he was in a relationship with Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soleri for almost six years and split in 2023.

Meanwhile, Dove Cameron, whose real name is Chloe Hosterman, is best known for her titular roles as twins Liv and Maddie Rooney in Disney’s Liv & Maddie from 2013 to 2017, for which she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program in 2018. She also portrayed Maleficent’s daughter, Mal, in the Disney musical franchise Descendants for the original trilogy in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Additional credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Schmigadoon!, Big Nate, and History of the World, Part II.

(Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

On the music side, she released her debut EP, Alchemical: Volume 1, in 2023, and has released four singles so far in 2025, including “Too Much” and “Whatever You Like.” Cameron most recently opened for Dua Lipa for her Radical Optimism Tour in June in England and Ireland.

David, meanwhile, is the frontman of Måneskin, which also consists of bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. The band came in second place on Season 11 of The X Factor in Italy in 2017, and they went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with “Zitti e buoni.” In 2023, Måneskin was nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2023.