Disney Channel Co-Stars Get Engaged After 4 Years of Dating

Raven's Home co-stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged. In a joint Instagram post that was shared over the weekend, the Disney Channel actors announced the thrilling news by posting a series of pictures from the romantic proposal, which left van der Pol completely stunned, as evidenced by her reaction.

While down on one knee, Wilson holds up a ring box in front of the shocked actress in the pictures via Entertainment Weekly. Including the beautiful new ring, the carousel showed the pair embracing after the proposal, van der Pol looking at her stunning new ring and the sparkling gem on her finger in front of a glass of champagne.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé," they wrote as the caption. "12.23.23." In the Disney Channel series, van der Pol plays Chelsea Grayson, while Wilson portrays Garrett Grayson, Chelsea's ex-husband and father of her children.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!" commented Wilson's I Love That For You co-star, Molly Shannon. "Mazel!!!!! So thrilled for you both!!!" said Broadway actress Susan Egan, who provided the voice of Megara in Disney's Hercules. "Congratulations!!!!" wrote Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone.

Among those who wished her well on Instagram was van der Pol's Big Name B*tches' co-host Christy Carlson Romano, who is best known for voicing Kim Possible in the Disney Channel animated series of the same name, as well as for playing Ren Stevens in the Even Stevens series.

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" added the Cadet Kelly actress, who also took to her own Instagram account to congratulate her friends. "Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol," she shared. "I'M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol."

During an episode of the Big Name B*tches podcast, the two recently reflected on how they met and started dating nearly four years ago. Wilson admitted that he never watched van der Pol when she appeared on That's So Raven and explained, "Which was good because then I was not as nervous to talk to her on set. And immediately, we just hit it off."

A wrap party brought him back in contact with van der Pol after he had split from his girlfriend. "We got together, and we've never looked back," van der Pol said. "I'm so happy. I love him so much." In addition to meeting on Raven's Home, van der Pol also guest-starred on her boyfriend's comedy show, Johnno and Michael Try, on the show's second season back in 2019.