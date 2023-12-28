Disney Channel Star Reveals Why She's Now Working a Retail Job

Former Disney Channel star Piper Curda is now surprisingly working in retail and while she is still acting. The actress starred as Jasmine Kang on the comedy I Didn't Do It, which ran for two seasons from 2014 to 2015. She also appeared on Teen Beach 2, Liv and Maddie, A.N.T. Farm, and Raven's Home on the children's network. This year, she appeared in Showdown at the Grand, Back on the Srip, and the final season of The Flash, along with the popular movie May December. However, Curda has now revealed on TikTok that she has a side job.

After posting a TikTok about using her retail worker voice, Curda replied to a fan and shared with her followers that she works two retail jobs. She noted that January will mark 10 years since I Didn't Do It premiered, and she used all of the money from the series "on college, a car, and other general life things." Curda also admitted she made just $10,000 an episode, and there were 39 episodes total. "10 percent of that goes to your agent, 15 percent of that goes to your manager, I don't know, 25 percent of that goes to taxes, so no, I didn't make that much from it, and yeah, it is all gone."

The Legacies alum further explained the actors' strike and the reason for the strike, saying that most actors don't make a livable wage. She confessed that while the actors are no longer on strike, she doesn't think they made the correct deal. Curda went on to mention why she is working two retail jobs when she previously was in a movie. She says that for a movie, actors get paid one lump sum, which is at the time of filming. For May December, Curda filmed in November 2022 and she was paid a "certain amount of money" that could last her "three or four months."

"The hope is that in those three or four months, I would get another job that would then extend that time, but that doesn't always happen," Curda shared. "So sometimes you have to get retail jobs. Not ashamed of the fact that I have other jobs, I absolutely would love to not. I would love to just be sustaining myself off of acting jobs. That is not the case right now. It has been at other times in my life, which is why I haven't. This is my very first time working retail, actually. And I like having one foot in the industry world, and the other foot in the other world. I think it keeps me a little more grounded in a sense. I think anybody or any actor or artist in general shouldn't be ashamed of having a struggle job. I don't really think we should call them struggle jobs. It's just life, man. We're just trying to make it work out here."

It makes sense that Piper Curda is working more than one job. However, the fact that she's been doing multiple projects this year and feels like she isn't able to make a living from it is definitely sad. This does only account for movies, and Curda did say she would explain television later. Hopefully 2024 is different for her and a lot of actors, especially following the strikes.