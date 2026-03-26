Disney Channel Actress Gets Engaged in Key West

Another Disney Channel actress is walking down the aisle.

Bunk’d star Miranda May revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she’s engaged.

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“Went to Key West a girlfriend and left a fiancé!” she captioned the photo of herself holding up her engagement ring alongside her beau. She shared two more photos, including a closer look at the ring, as well as sweet photobooth pictures. May, 29, first showed off her now-fiancé in January 2025, sharing a polaroid of the two of them alongside the caption, “You showed me that easy does it.”

May is best known for her role as Lou Hockhauser in all seven seasons of the Jessie spinoff Bunk’d, which ended in 2024. Some of her former co-stars sent congratulatory messages in the comments, including Peyton List, who wrote, “Congratulations Miranda! So happy for you!” Nina Lu, who played camper Tifany Chen in the first two seasons, simply wrote, “CONGRATS!!!!!” Rico Rodriguez, Melissa Peterman, and Rachel Crow are also among the many to share well wishes.

Aside from Bunk’d, May can also be seen in the Disney Channel projects Raven’s Home, Just Roll with It, and Liv and Maddie. Additional credits include The Heartbreak Kid, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, ER, Lower Learning, and Samantha Who? Beginning with the sixth season of Bunk’d, May was an executive producer on the series. She also directed six episodes between Seasons 4 and 7. As of now, May does not seem to have any upcoming projects, but it’s possible that could change soon. Having done Bunk’d for nearly a decade, it’s not a surprise that May would want to take a bit of a break before doing anything else.

If anything, May will have some time to focus on her wedding planning, and she seems as excited as ever to start this new chapter in her life. Depending on how big the ceremony will be, it’s possible there will be a Bunk’d reunion, because from the looks of the comments, it seems like some of the cast still stay in touch. Of course, that probably won’t be known until after the wedding. Regardless, it’s an exciting time for Miranda May, and now her trip to Florida will forever be one that is stuck in her mind, in a good way.